100,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at $494,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at $306,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $8,892,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $973,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE remained flat at $$9.64 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.