10,183 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,941,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $335,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

