$121.03 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post sales of $121.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $123.70 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $108.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $531.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $537.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $596.98 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $28.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

