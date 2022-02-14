12,258 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Purchased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.10. 17,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,890. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.35.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

