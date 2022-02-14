123,762 Shares in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 123,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $27.59 on Monday. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. lifted their price objective on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

