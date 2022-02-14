$13.16 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post sales of $13.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $17.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.67 million, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. 33.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 228,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,941. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $99.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

