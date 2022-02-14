1,300 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630 over the last three months.
FLYW opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $57.41.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
