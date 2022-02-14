$146.42 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will post $146.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $624.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $627.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $790.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

UDMY stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.