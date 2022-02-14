$146.42 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will post $146.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $624.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $627.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $771.42 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $790.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Udemy.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
UDMY stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Udemy has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
