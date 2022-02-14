$16.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $16.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.33 billion and the highest is $17.85 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $127.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $15.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $875.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,538,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,750,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $994.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $911.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $879.50 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,917,209 shares of company stock worth $1,919,082,185. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.