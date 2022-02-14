$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.00 million and the highest is $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares reported sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $719.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $777.06 million, with estimates ranging from $764.95 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

