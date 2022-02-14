$185.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post sales of $185.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.02 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $657.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $789.49 million, with estimates ranging from $776.58 million to $805.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 214,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.