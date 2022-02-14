$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,487,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,421,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,521.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 170,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $22,394,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

