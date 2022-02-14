$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,487,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,421,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,521.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after buying an additional 170,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $22,394,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.