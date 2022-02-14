220,000 Shares in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVVU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVVU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVVU)
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU).
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.