220,000 Shares in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVVU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,934,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVVU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

