26,400 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3,604.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 106,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 103,803 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 674,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,122,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,943,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,159 shares of company stock valued at $38,431,250. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.74.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

