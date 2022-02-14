$288.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $288.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.36 million to $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,673. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

