$288.29 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $288.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.36 million to $289.50 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $283.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $2,693,956. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 154,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 73.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 120,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,673. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.