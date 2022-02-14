2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 98,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,048,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

