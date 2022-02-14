$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 42.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $24.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,924.60. The stock had a trading volume of 190,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,004.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,810.18. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,143.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

