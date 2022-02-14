$3.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million.

APVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. 75,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,794,976.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,261,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

