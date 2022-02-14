3,758 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $155,533,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $216,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

NYSE:SONY opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.