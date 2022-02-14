$4.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings per share of $4.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $13.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $15.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.23.
Shares of DPZ stock opened at $431.52 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
