$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.39 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after acquiring an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.90. 1,128,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.10. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

