$47.75 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report sales of $47.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $50.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $60.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 737,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,876 shares of company stock worth $396,518. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,820,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

