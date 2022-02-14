$47.75 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report sales of $47.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $50.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $60.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.56 million to $73.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.
ATRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,876 shares of company stock worth $396,518. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,820,000.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.