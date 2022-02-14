$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will announce $48.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.41 million and the highest is $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH Properties.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

