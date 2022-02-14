49,454 Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,353 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,475,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 146,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HTPA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

