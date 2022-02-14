$5.14 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce earnings per share of $5.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.44 and the lowest is $4.63. Cigna posted earnings of $4.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.35 to $22.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.90 to $26.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

