5,829 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.19.
About CPI Card Group
CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS).
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.