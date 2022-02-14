5,829 Shares in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $14.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

