5,913 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 35.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

