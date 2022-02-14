92,500 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

