Aavegotchi Price Tops $2.05 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $128.06 million and approximately $31.65 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00037462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,255,803 coins and its circulating supply is 62,491,640 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.