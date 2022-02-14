ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ABB by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

