Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Financial Review

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 2.51 -$84.23 million ($0.57) -0.43 Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.41 million N/A N/A

Vera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abeona Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A -69.39% -46.16% Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -79.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Abeona Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vera Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 916.26%. Vera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Abeona Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.