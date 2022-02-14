Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.12. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 214,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $117.92 and a 12 month high of $224.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,055,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,849,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

