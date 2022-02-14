Add.xyz Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $1.43 million and $189.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

