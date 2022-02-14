adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €344.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €344.00 ($395.40) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($333.33) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($304.60) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($385.06) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €340.00 ($390.80) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($333.33) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €319.00 ($366.67).

FRA ADS opened at €236.20 ($271.49) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €250.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €275.65. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($188.10) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($231.05).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

