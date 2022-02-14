Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $244.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.95.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $222.94 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

