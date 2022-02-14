Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period.

ESGN stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42.

