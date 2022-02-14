Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.