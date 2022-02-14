Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 29,671 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

