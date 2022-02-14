AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 222.4% from the January 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,762. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.