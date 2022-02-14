AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) versus Dana (NYSE:DAN) Financial Contrast

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Dana (NYSE:DAN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AEye and Dana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A Dana $7.11 billion 0.42 -$31.00 million $1.44 14.50

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dana.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Dana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43% Dana 2.41% 14.72% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AEye and Dana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dana 0 0 6 0 3.00

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 377.74%. Dana has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Dana.

Summary

Dana beats AEye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

About Dana

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment consists of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under the Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under the Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

