Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

