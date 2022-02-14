Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $111,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $142.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.