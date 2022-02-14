Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $77.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

AFRM opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92. Affirm has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

