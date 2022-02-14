Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,248. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

