agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGL. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of AGL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,121. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $5,785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

