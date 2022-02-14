AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

