AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 413 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 413 ($5.58).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.39) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.00) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,344,601.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 263,131 shares of company stock valued at $99,463,118.

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 319.09 ($4.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.76. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

