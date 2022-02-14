Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 47,000 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $105.09 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

