Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth $320,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.