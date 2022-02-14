Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after buying an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.07.

EXR opened at $196.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.21 and its 200-day moving average is $193.44. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.13 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

